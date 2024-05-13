For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

At least four people have died with more than 40 feared trapped after a massive billboard fell during a rainstorm in India’s financial capital of Mumbai on Monday.

Officials said at least 61 people have been injured in the incident during a rainstorm that caused the billboard, located next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar to collapse on houses and a petrol pump.

A rescue operation for the people remaining trapped is ongoing.

Firefighters stand next to the damaged vehicles trapped in the debris ( REUTERS )

People look for their missing relatives at the site of a collapsed billboard ( AP )

Fire services, police, disaster response officials and other authorities are all involved in the rescue efforts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic body that runs Mumbai, said on X.

The post read: “Due to speedy winds in Mumbai, a hoarding collapsed in the Chheda Nagar area of Ghatkopar, today evening. Rescue operations are currently underway in co-ordination with various agencies including BMC’s Mumbai Fire Brigade, N Ward Office, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), MMRDA, Bharat Petroleum, Mahanagar Gas, Adani Energy, etc.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel look for survivors during a rescue operation ( AFP/Getty )

“Co-ordination with all concerned agencies is being maintained from the Disaster Management Department of BMC. As of now, 60 people have been rescued from the accident site and taken to the hospital.

“Four people have succumbed to death in this unfortunate incident. Municipal Commissioner & Administrator Shri. Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, and all other concerned officials are present at the site and are personally monitoring the rescue operations.”

News channels and posts on social media showed the towering billboard billowing in the wind for a while before it gave way and crashed to the ground.

Local authorities said the billboard collapsed due to high winds during a storm ( AFP/Getty )

Mumbai, like several Indian cities is prone to severe flooding and rain-related accidents during the monsoon season, which usually lasts from June until September every year.

The local weather department had predicted that moderate spells of rain, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40-50 kilometers per hour were likely to occur in parts of Mumbai district on Monday.

There were temporary flight disruptions at the Mumbai airport, with 15 flight diversions and operations suspended for a little over an hour.