Woman swept away in front of husband and children while taking photo at sea

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 32-year-old woman was swept away by a huge wave in front of her chilren while taking pictures in India's financial capital of Mumbai.

The victim, identified as Jyoti Sonar, was at the Bandra Bandstand by the Arabian Sea with her husband and their three children, when the fatal incident took place during high tide on 9 June.

Sonar was sitting on a rock with her husband to get pictures clicked, while their children watched them from a distance.

A chilling video of the incident, which has been now widely shared on social media, shows simultaneous big waves crashing against the rock the couple was seated on.

Eventually, a massive way engulfed the couple, drowning Sonar.

The children could be heard desperately calling out for their "mummy" as the wave drags her away.

The husband, Mukesh Sonar, reportedly tried to hold onto his wife's saree in an effort to save her, but failed. People standing nearby grabbed Mr Sonar and pulled him back to safety, Mid-Day reported.

"I lost my balance and we both slipped. A man held me while I grabbed my wife, but she could not be saved," Mr Sonar told the local police, who arrived at the spot after being informed by the bystanders.

Her body was found on 10 June by the Mumbai Coast Guard following a 20-hour search operation.

Mr Sonar said the entire family went out for a picnic every fortnight and for that week they had initially decided to visit a different area. However, entry to the Juhu beach was restricted because of high tide and the family decided to visit Bandra.

“Jyoti followed me into the sea and we began enjoying the feel of the water splashing on our clothes. The kids were also trying to move towards us but we restricted them since the sea was rough,” Mr Sonar told the Indian daily.