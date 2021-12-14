The top tribal body in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland has warned that protests against the country’s security forces will intensify, as it has demanded answers for the killing of civilians earlier this month.

Over the past week protesters have gathered in the state’s Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed in a botched operation by the Indian army, demanding an independent investigation into the 5 December incident.

They are also demanding an apology from India’s home minister Amit Shah, who told the parliament that the army fired on civilians because the vehicle carrying them tried to speed away when asked to stop.

Effigies of Mr Shah have been burned in the protests after this statement. Protesters in the state, which has long been subject to unrest and insurgency, say Mr Shah’s claims are “false” and that the men were deliberately killed.

The chief of Naga Hoho, the apex body of the Naga indigenous people, told BBC News that the protests will intensify in the coming days if their demands aren’t met.

“We want an independent commission to probe the cold-blooded killing of our innocent boys. The government can’t keep testing our patience,” HK Zhimoni, chief of Naga Hoho, said.

The killings on 5 December immediately triggered a protest, after which eight more civilians died the same day as the troops shot at angry villagers who attacked the army’s camp. A soldier was also killed during the clash.

The demonstrations have also brought renewed focus to the controversial Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which has long been opposed by indigenous ethnic groups in the northeastern states of India.

The act empowers the Indian armed forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”. However, rights groups have raised concerns over the misuse of the law.

This time major political parties, including the chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya states, have echoed this public sentiment in demanding the repeal of the law. The opposition Indian National Congress has declared it will remove the controversial law if voted to power.

“This draconian law needs to go... there are laws to take care of the situation... but this law is hitting the image of our country,” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said.