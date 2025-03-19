Indian city faces curfew after Hindu groups target medieval Muslim emperor’s tomb

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An indefinite curfew was declared in Nagpur in the western Indian state of Maharashtra after clashes erupted over demands by Hindu groups to demolish the tomb of a 17th-century Mughal ruler.

A curfew remained in effect for the second consecutive day on Wednesday across 10 police jurisdictions of Nagpur, a day after more than 50 people were detained amid violence sparked by protests against Emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

State lawmaker Chandrashekhar Bawankule said 34 police personnel and five civilians were injured during the violence while several houses and vehicles sustained damage.

Senior police officer Ravinder Singal confirmed that at least 50 people had been arrested.

Police earlier said at least 15 officers were injured in the clashes and one of them was in serious condition.

The violence erupted after right-wing Hindu group Vishwa Hindu Parishad burned an effigy of Aurangzeb, demanding that the government raze his tomb in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formally called Aurangabad. They claimed the tomb was a reminder of “centuries of oppression, atrocities, and slavery” of Hindus during Muslim rule in India.

The agitation by Hindu groups started after the release of Bollywood film Chhaava, which portrayed Aurangzeb’s execution of a local Hindu king called Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, said in the state assembly that “Chhaava has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb”.

Police presence around Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad has been tightened ( AP )

In Nagpur, tension escalated when rumours spread that a Muslim holy book had been desecrated during the effigy burning. Muslim groups marched near a police station, leading to stone-pelting and attacks by masked individuals carrying weapons.

Mr Fadnavis condemned the violence and ordered strict action. “I have told the police commissioner to take whatever strict steps are necessary,” he said.

He had earlier said the violence looked like it was “a well-planned attack”.

On the second day of the curfew, shops and businesses in central Nagpur remained shut as security was heightened across the city.

Security was also tightened around Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad town.

Maharashtra’s deputy director general of police, Rashmi Shukla, instructed district police chiefs to watch carefully for even minor incidents that could spark unrest, according to The Indian Express.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad denied involvement in the clashes. The group’s general secretary, Milind Parande, said in a video message that they wanted a Maratha memorial to be built in place of the tomb.