The festivities of an Indian wedding ended in a bloody crime scene in Maharasthra state this weekend after drunk guests stabbed the groom’s friend and the bride’s brother — all because of an argument over music at the wedding venue.

Police said that four guests at a wedding in Nagpur, Maharashtra in western India became inebriated and started acting aggressively toward the musicians and other guests.

When the hosts decided to stop the music at the wedding venue in Nagpur’s Kapil Nagar area, the four became even more disruptive, according to local media reports, and in the brawl that ensued ended up stabbing two people.

A senior police officer was quoted by the Press Trust of India as saying that the groom’s friend and the bride’s brother were the guests at the receiving end of the stabbings.

The officer was quoted as saying that the “marriage took place on Saturday and a reception was held near the groom’s house the next day”.

He added that the “music was stopped as the four had begun creating ruckus after getting drunk”. The injured were taken to hospital, police said, where they are receiving treatment for their wounds.

Police said no arrests have yet been made in the case but that an investigation is ongoing to identify and detain the four perpetrators, who stand accused of attempted murder.

This isn’t the first time that an Indian wedding has descended into violence. In another incident in December 2020, a groom was stabbed to death by his friends hours after the wedding after he refused to provide them with more alcohol to continue their celebrations. Police said the incident took place in Pali Mukimpur village in Aligarh district in north India’s Uttar Pradesh when the 28-year-old groom Bablu went to meet his friends soon after his marriage.