Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in India’s southern Karnataka state have discovered a Russian woman and her two young daughters living in isolation within a remote forest cave.

Nina Kutina, 40, and her children, aged six and four, were found by officers on July 9 during a routine patrol of Ramatirtha Hill, a popular coastal tourist spot.

Police officer Sridhar S.R. confirmed the family had been residing in the cave for over a week.

Authorities are now arranging for Ms Kutina’s repatriation to Russia, as she had overstayed her visa. She and her daughters have been transferred to a detention facility for foreign nationals living in India illegally.

In a statement, police noted that Ms Kutina spent her time in the cave meditating by candlelight, telling officers she was "interested in staying in the forest and worshiping God."

Mr Sridhar added that Ms Kutina had previously worked as a Russian language tutor in Goa, another coastal tourist state in southern India.

Indian policemen rescue Nina Kutina, 40, a Russian woman, from a cave in forest area of Ramtirtha hills in southern Indian state of Karnataka ( AP )

“It is nothing but her love for adventure that brought her here,” said Sridhar.

He said police found pictures of Hindu deities on the inside walls of the cave where Kutina had been living. In a photograph provided by the police, she is seen in front of makeshift curtains made of red saris that covered the entrance to the cave.

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The police statement said Kutina sent a message to her friends after she was found.

“Our peaceful life in the cave has ended — our cave home destroyed,” she wrote in the message, according to the statement.

The Associated Press contacted Kutina over the phone but she declined to comment.

On Tuesday, she told news agency Press Trust of India that she spent her days in the cave by painting, singing, reading books, and living peacefully with her children.