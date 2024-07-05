Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fire breaks out at a busy mall in India

Videos and photos from the mall show corridors filled with thick smoke

Maroosha Muzaffar
Friday 05 July 2024 09:15
Comments
Fire broke out at a busy mall in Noida, India, 5 July 2024
Fire broke out at a busy mall in Noida, India, 5 July 2024 (CNN-News18 / YouTube)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A fire reportedly broke out at a busy mall in the national capital region on Friday, leading to chaos as people inside the mall scampered to safety.

There were no casualties reported. However, the panicked shoppers and showroom employees were all evacuated as a precautionary measure from Logix Mall in Noida, NDTV reported.

Videos and images from the mall show the corridors filled with thick smoke.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Upon receiving the alert, the fire department said it promptly dispatched teams to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, local police said.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in