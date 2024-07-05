Fire breaks out at a busy mall in India

Support truly

A fire reportedly broke out at a busy mall in the national capital region on Friday, leading to chaos as people inside the mall scampered to safety.

There were no casualties reported. However, the panicked shoppers and showroom employees were all evacuated as a precautionary measure from Logix Mall in Noida, NDTV reported.

Videos and images from the mall show the corridors filled with thick smoke.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Upon receiving the alert, the fire department said it promptly dispatched teams to the scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, local police said.

