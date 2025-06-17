Woman calls police on husband after losing Instagram followers due to housework

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman left her husband and filed a police complaint after blaming him for a drop in her Instagram follower count and alleging that the burden of household chores left her no time to make reels.

The woman, identified only as Nisha, was reportedly very active on Instagram and known for posting around two short reels a day. According to local media, tensions began when her husband, Vijendra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh state’s Noida city, urged her to reduce the time she spent on social media and pay more attention to household responsibilities.

Nisha took a step back from her online activities to focus on domestic work, but held her husband responsible when she noticed she had lost two followers on her account. A heated argument ensued and she left her marital home to return to her parents’ house in Pilkhuwa town in the state’s Hapur district.

A woman in Uttar Pradesh filed a complaint against her husband, blaming him for a drop in her Instagram followers ( Getty Images )

There, she filed a formal complaint against Vijendra at the women’s police station in Hapur.

“My followers declined as I was kept busy washing utensils and cleaning of the house by my husband. I didn’t get time to make reels,” Nisha told the police, according to Deccan Herald.

Speaking to The Independent, Aruna Rai, Station House Officer of Hapur Mahila Thana, confirmed that the matter was indeed brought to the police.

“Nisha had filed a complaint of harassment against her husband. When the husband presented his side, we stepped in to mediate and the couple were counselled,” Ms Rai said, adding that Nisha later withdrew her complaint following multiple counselling sessions.

The case was of great interest within the Hapur district, not just because of the unusual trigger, but also due to the fallout.

The couple had not been married long, Ms Rai confirmed, and local media reports say that the dispute has resulted in Vijendra losing his job. According to a report by News18, Vijendra is struggling to find work, attending interviews in various places.

While Nisha’s complaint was withdrawn and the police have claimed that the matter has been resolved from a legal standpoint, the couple’s personal relationship remains strained and the two are reportedly still living apart.

According to News18, both Nisha and Vijendra have refused to speak with the media.