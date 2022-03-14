Five Indian students were killed when their passenger van collided with a tractor-trailer on a highway in Ontario, Canada, on Saturday.

The Indian High Commissioner to Canada confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Monday and paid condolences to the students’ families in India.

“Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday,” wrote Ajay Bisaria.

The accident took place around 3.45am local time on Saturday on Highway 401 in Quinte West, Ontario, according to CP24 News.

All five victims were students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas, police said.

Mr Bisaria also said two other students are currently in the hospital recovering from the injuries they sustained during the accident.

The Consulate General of India in Canada is in touch with the victims’ families. Mr Bisaria added: “[Consulate General of India, Toronto] team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance.”

The students were later identified by the Ontario provincial police as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar.

The five students who were killed in the crash were between the ages of 21 and 24, local news reported.

Meanwhile, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar also tweeted his condolences to the family of victims.

He wrote: “Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. [Consulate General of India, Toronto] will provide all necessary support and assistance.”

Ontario police has said their investigation into the crash was ongoing and no charges have been filed so far.

TR Tirumurti, India’s envoy to the UN, responded to Mr Bisaria’s tweet and paid “deepest condolences to the families.”