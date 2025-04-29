Pakistan says India attack is ‘imminent’ – but are they really on brink of war?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan’s defence minister said military action from India was “imminent”, days after a deadly terror attack on tourists in Kashmir heightened fears of a wider conflict.

Already strained ties between India and Pakistan deteriorated dramatically when 25 tourists and a local guide were shot dead by militants on 22 April in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi directed its anger towards Pakistan and accused its neighbour of fuelling violent separatist insurgency in the scenic Himalayan region. Both India and Pakistan administer Kashmir in part and claim the region as a whole. Islamabad has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

Yet while India has vowed a “strong response” and its prime minister Narendra Modi has said the attackers will be hunted “to the ends of the Earth”, experts say the prospect of an all-out war between the two nuclear-armed South Asian rivals remains unlikely.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s defence minister, said the country was working on the assumption that India would attack in some form, and that it could happen as soon as in the next two or three days.

Pakistan’s defence forces are ready and the military has briefed the government on the possibility of the attack, he told Reuters from his office in Islamabad.

"We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," Mr Asif said.

open image in gallery Pakistani (R) and Pakistani-administered territory of Azad Kashmir (L) flags are seen in Keran sector, in Neelum Valley, in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir ( EPA )

On the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in response to the attack, Mr Asif said Islamabad was on high alert but would only use such weaponry if "there is a direct threat to our existence”.

In a separate interview with Pakistani media outlet Geo News, Mr Asif said the next few days were crucial. “If something has to happen, it will happen in two or three days,” Mr Asif told the news channel. “There is an immediate threat.” He said allies such as China, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are trying to prevent conflict from breaking out.

In the days after what was the first deadly attack on tourists in decades in Kashmir, the relative quiet on the disputed border between India and Pakistan has been shattered, as troops repeatedly exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC), the 740km frontier separating the Indian and Pakistani-administered parts of Kashmir.

open image in gallery Robina, an Indian citizen weeps as she waits for her brother Imran Ali, an Indian citizen and her sister-in-law Giza, a Pakistani citizen, at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35kms from Amritsar ( AFP/Getty )

Indian police have identified three of the four gunmen who carried out the attack, naming two Pakistani nationals and a Kashmiri man, and accused Islamabad of harbouring and supporting terror groups operating in the region.

Pakistan has rejected the allegations and called for an independent investigation.

Ajay Bisaria, former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan from 2017 to 2020, told The Independent an Indian military response was to be expected, at a time and place of New Delhi’s choosing.

He suggested India may carry out a limited, targeted military operation, such as an airstrike or temporary incursion, to send a message without escalating into a broader conflict.

“A kinetic action – a repeat of 2016 and 2019 strikes – is expected along with a mix of policy responses from India. The policy response would involve diplomatic and bilateral moves,” Mr Bisaria said. In 2016, teams of Indian commandos crossed the LoC to carry out attacks up to a kilometre into Pakistan-administered Kashmir, while in 2019 the Indian air force carried out airstrikes on targets across the border.

open image in gallery Indian security officers inspect the site in Pahalgam where militants indiscriminately opened fired at tourists on Tuesday ( AP )

“We can expect Pakistan to retaliate in some former way if India takes any kinetic measures. But we can also expect both sides to find a quick way to de-escalate the situation as soon as it escalates,” he added.

The former diplomat said India’s action would require an element of surprise and secrecy as and when it happens, meaning it was unlikely to precisely mirror recent strikes.

Harsh V Pant, a strategic affairs expert at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, was sceptical of the Pakistani defence minister’s warning of an imminent Indian military action, saying such remarks “shouldn’t be taken at face value”.

“Asif has every incentive to escalate tensions rhetorically to draw international attention,” Mr Pant told The Independent, adding that Pakistan is trying to portray itself as a victim to trigger a global intervention before any actual Indian response.

open image in gallery The wife of Atul Mone, who was victim in a deadly attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Indian-administered Kashmir, mourns as she stands near her husband's body at Dombivali near Mumbai ( AP )

He added: “If India were indeed planning any military operation, it would not be publicly telegraphed.

“If Pakistan is declaring an attack is coming, then India’s element of surprise is already lost. Indian action would likely prioritise strategic surprise, and if such planning is underway, India would keep it tightly under wraps.”

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, in his first public statement following the terror attack, declared that India would “identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth”.

He said that the "terrorists behind the killings, along with their backers, will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine".

open image in gallery Aayushi Harpalani Udhwani, wife of Niraj Udhwani, who was killed in a suspected militant attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, is consoled by relatives during her husband's funeral at a cremation ground in Jaipur ( Reuters )

"Our enemies have dared to attack the country's soul ... India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism."

His comments were rare because they were made in English in Hindi-speaking Bihar state – a calculated move that the former high commissioner to Pakistan said was to send a message to the world that New Delhi would avenge the deaths.