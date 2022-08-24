For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 55-year-old mushroom farmer, who gained praises for buying flight tickets for his workers to send them home during the Covid-19-induced lockdown in India in 2020, was found dead on Tuesday.

Pappan Singh Gehlot allegedly died by suicide in a temple in capital Delhi’s Tigipur village. His body was reportedly spotted by the priest, who alerted the police.

Officials have also recovered a note from the deceased, where he talked about an illness.

“We received a call around 5pm about the incident at a Shiv temple. We reached the spot and found Pappan’s body. His house is opposite the temple and he would visit there every day to offer prayers,” Brijendra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, told The Indian Express.

Following an intial probe, the police have ruled out foul play and are prima facie treating the incident as a case of suicide.

His body was shifted to a local hospital for an autopsy. Gehlot is survived by his wife and a daughter.

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, Gehlot had bought tickets worth Rs 68,000 (£721) for his 10 employees to send them back to their home in the eastern state of Bihar.

He had also provided additional monetary support to the workers and bought them return tickets once the lockdown was lifted.

As construction sites, offices and factories closed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in 2020, those who had historically flocked to India’s metropolises looking for unskilled work were fleeing en masse.

The suspension of all public transport meant they were attempting to make the journey back to their villages on foot - hundreds of miles in many cases, and in soaring temperatures.

Dozens died on the road, and images of the crowds making their way along deserted highways with bags held over their heads sparked outrage and dominated the headlines across the country.

Gehlot’s act of kindness at such a time won the hearts of millions across India.

“They [his workers] were stuck in Delhi for two months and I couldn’t find any other way to respectfully send them home,” Gehlot had told Mirror Now in an interview at that time.

“The employees became very emotional while leaving, they didn’t even think of getting on a flight in their life.”

