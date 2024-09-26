Banned dog breed in India saves children from ‘deadly’ King Cobra

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A pit bull has become an internet hero in India after saving children from a venomous snake.

A video of the dog attacking a King Cobra in northern Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi area has gone viral on social media with users praising the pet, Jenny, for its bravery.

India prohibited the import, sale and breeding of pit bulls in March this year.

A pitbull attacked a King Cobra in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, saving children from the venomous snake, and became a national hero. Screengrab ( Stringers Hub / Screengrab )

The cobra slithered into the garden of the children’s house while they were playing on Tuesday. Hearing them scream for help, the dog reportedly broke free from its leash and charged at the reptile, biting and repeatedly slamming it to the ground. The dog didn’t let go until the snake lay dead.

In the viral video the pit bull can be seen gripping the King Cobra tightly in its jaws, fiercely shaking its head to overpower the snake. The struggle lasted about five minutes.

“If Jenny hadn’t killed the snake, a tragedy could have occurred. She saved lives and earned our gratitude,” the dog’s owner, Punjab Singh, told NDTV.

This was not the first time Jenny had killed a snake, he added. “Our house is near fields and snakes are spotted during the rainy season. So far, Jenny has killed 8 to 10 snakes.”

The Indian government earlier this year announced that it would ban the import, sale and breeding of at least 23 dog breeds, including pit bulls, designating them as “dangerous”, after several cases of dog attacks across the country.

Mr Singh, who has kept Jenny since long before the ban, does not favour such a ban. “I believe we should show love to animals. People often say negative things about pit bull, but mine has never harmed anyone,” he said.