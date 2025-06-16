Four dead after dozens swept away in bridge collapse in India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least four people died after a bridge on a river collapsed in a popular tourist destination in India's western city of Pune.

The 33-year-old iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed on Sunday afternoon around 3.30pm (local time) when about 125 tourists had gathered.

More than 50 people, who sustained injuries after being swept away in the river, were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident took place following two days of incessant rainfall and overcrowding on the bridge, local reports said, as authorities launched an investigation into the collapse.

open image in gallery People gather following a bridge collapse over the Indrayani river in the western Indian city, in Pune ( via REUTERS )

Eyewitness Raghuveer Shelar said the bridge suddenly collapsed, and at least 20-25 people were swept away. "Some rescue workers saved a few tourists and some are feared trapped in the bridge debris," he told Reuters.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said two national disaster relief force teams, along with local disaster response units, were rushed to the spot. "I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district," Mr Fadnavis said on X.

Those killed in the bridge collapse have been identified as Rohit Mane, 35, Chandrakant Sathale, 65, and five-year-old Vihan Mane. The fourth victim is yet to be identified.

The state government has announced a financial assistance of Rs500,000 (£4,285) each to the families of the victims.

The Indian Express reported that the bridge connecting two villages that collapsed had a warning board saying it was “unfit for travel” at its entrance.

Earlier in June, the local district collector reportedly issued a prohibitory order restricting tourists from approaching water bodies and certain natural sites, due to safety concerns during the monsoon season.

Residents claimed the bridge was declared unfit over two years ago, but tourists regularly ignored the warning sign. “A huge number of tourists are here on the weekend. The board is ignored by everybody. On weekends, there is a queue to get on the bridge from both sides," Prateek Pawar from Somatane village told the newspaper.

"The sides of the road leading up to the bridge are filled with parked vehicles, showing how many people turn up here. This is a very famous selfie spot. They ignore the warning."

India’s infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its highways and bridges.

In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.