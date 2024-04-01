For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 10-year-old girl died after eating her birthday cake in Punjab in northern India, her family has alleged.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred after the girl’s family ordered a chocolate cake online from a bakery in Patiala city. Soon after they ate it, the entire family fell sick with symptoms of food poisoning such as nausea and vomiting.

The girl, identified as Manvi, began vomiting shortly after she had cut and eaten the cake late in the evening on 24 March, the girl’s grandfather, Harban Lal, recounted. Mr Lal said that Manvi felt thirsty and reported discomfort from dryness in her mouth.

She went to bed for the night but her condition worsened after she woke up the next morning. The family hurried her to a local hospital.

She was put on oxygen and underwent an electrocardiogram, a diagnostic test measuring the heart’s electrical activity, but was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, Mr Lal said.

The family alleged that the cake was contaminated and has filed a case with the police against the bakery’s owner.

Samples from the cake and the victim’s body have been sent for testing and the results are awaited, police told local media.

The family also noted that the name of the bakery on the bill and the actual shop didn’t match, suggesting it might have been a fly-by-night cloud kitchen.

Such kitchens operate with minimal infrastructure, often in small setups, to fulfil online delivery orders efficiently. They package food from a central location, offering flexibility and cost-effectiveness in their operations.

“We are also monitoring this concept of cloud kitchen because the name of the bakery kept changing in Zomato,” a local police official, Sarfaraz Alam, said.

Zomato is a food delivery app in India. The company is yet to react to the Patiala incident publicly, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The family also accused the local health department of indifference. They claimed that the first police report was made five days after Manvi’s death.

Mr Lal was quoted as saying by NDTV that “the health department officer refused to take the sample of the cake that we had ordered. The officer insisted they will take samples only from the shop where the cake was baked”.