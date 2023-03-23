For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was found guilty of defamation on Thursday and sentenced to two years in prison by a district court for his remarks about prime minister Narendra Modi's surname.

The member of parliament from the Congress party was present at the court in Surat in Mr Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The case was filed by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Purnesh Modi, who claimed that Mr Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community during a speech made at an election rally in 2019.

"Why all the thieves, be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, have Modi in their names,” Mr Gandhi allegedly said during the rally in the southern Karnataka state. He was referring to fugitive business tycoon Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi.

Shortly after his conviction, Mr Gandhi was granted bail for 30 days and allowed to file an appeal against the order.

The court of chief judicial magistrate HH Varma also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 (£148).

The Congress party said Mr Gandhi will file an appeal.

Mr Gandhi previously argued that the remarks were made to highlight corruption and not targetted at any community.

“I belong to Modhwanik Ghanchi community which bears the Modi surname. The defamatory statements of Rahul Gandhi had hurt our sentiments…," said the plaintiff.

"Today, we are satisfied with the order passed by the court."

Defence lawyer Kirit Pawala said the verdict passed by the court wasn’t satisfactory as some of “our arguments were not taken into consideration”.

"The issues we raised were, there is no community by the name of Modi and even the complainant is not a Modi as his earlier surname was Bhootwala and later changed to Modi,” he was quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

Mr Gandhi, who recently concluded his 136-day-long march across the country, responded to the conviction by sharing a quote by Mahatma Gandhi in Hindi on Twitter. “My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my god, non-violence is the means to get it,” he tweeted.

The Congress MP is one of the main opposition leaders in India who is expected to go up against Mr Modi next year when he seeks his third term in office.

Mr Gandhi’s conviction just a year prior to the general elections is concerning for the opposition given that he is at risk of being disqualified from the lower house of parliament (Lok Sabha).

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said Mr Gandhi was being "punished for speaking the truth and raising his voice against the dictator".

"The law of the country gives an opportunity to appeal to Rahul Gandhi, he will exercise this right. We are not afraid," he added.