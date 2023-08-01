For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Four people were shot dead on board a moving passenger train in India on Monday after a member of the railway police opened fire on them.

The suspect, identified as Chetan Kumar, shot dead a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and three passengers at around 5.30am local time on a train en route to Mumbai city in Maharashtra from Jaipur city in Rajasthan.

The train was near Palghar station, located 96km north of Mumbai, when Mr Kumar allegedly shot Tikaram Meena, an assistant sub-inspector with the RPF. He then proceeded to open fire on the other three passengers.

He pulled the alarm chain and jumped off the train at the next station and tried to escape. He was later arrested from the outskirts of Mumbai.

"An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express," India's Western Railways said in a statement.

"According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested," it added.

Railway authorities said the motive of the firing was not known yet.

The suspect and the slain sub-inspector were part of a four-member group, that boarded the train from Surat station in Gujarat for escort duty.

Praveen Sinha, the inspector general of RPF (Western Railway) told reporters that the suspect was "quite hot-headed".

"He had a short fuse, he was quite hot-headed. There was no altercation. He just lost his temper and shot his senior, then fired at whoever he saw," Mr Sinha said, according to NDTV.