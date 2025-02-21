Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prominent Indian YouTuber is facing a police investigation following an allegedly obscene remark made during a comedy show, sparking a debate about freedom of speech and the boundaries of online content in India.

Ranveer Allahbadia, a popular social media influencer, is under fire for a comment made to a participant on the show India's Got Latent regarding the participant's parents' sexual relationship.

The joke, delivered last week, quickly ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media platforms, drawing condemnation from public figures and political leaders alike.

The incident has escalated beyond online outrage, resulting in multiple police complaints filed against Mr Allahbadia and the show's host, Samay Raina.

Both individuals, along with other participants present during the recording, have been summoned by law enforcement for questioning.

The controversy has even reached the halls of Parliament, where the issue was raised by concerned officials.

This incident follows a pattern of scrutiny faced by digital creators in India, raising questions about the evolving landscape of online expression and its potential legal ramifications.

What was the joke about?

On the show, Mr Allahbadia asked a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”

Mr Allahbadia, who has interviewed senior Indian ministers and Bollywood celebrities on his YouTube channel, has since apologised for the comments. Mr Raina, meanwhile, has removed all videos of the show from his channel and said he was “fully cooperating” with the authorities.

India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday shielded Mr Allahbadia from arrest but said his conduct showed “lack of responsibility” and was “condemnable”.

“There is something that is dirty in his mind that has been vomited by way of this programme,” the judge hearing the case said.

open image in gallery India’s Supreme Court in New Delhi ( Reuters )

The court also ordered Mr Allahbadia to surrender his passport at a police station and barred him from leaving the country.

The case, however, prompted a parliamentary panel to write to the country's Information Technology Ministry seeking steps to amend existing laws to clamp down on such content.

One lawmaker also asked Parliament to enact a law to regulate social media platforms, raising fears that the controversy will be used by the federal government to regulate online content.

Concerns over freedom of speech

Indian content creators on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and X are worried after the government last year proposed draft legislation that aims to overhaul and regulate broadcasting services in the country. The legislation, if enacted into law, would apply to all content creators including YouTubers.

Many content creators, journalists and digital experts say it could lead to censorship, stifle free speech and significantly expand the government’s powers to regulate digital media content.

“I think we are facing a threat that this particular incident might be a trigger point for obscenity laws,” said Nikhil Pahwa, a digital policy analyst and founder of the tech website MediaNama.

open image in gallery Samay Raina ( Instagram/Samay Raina )

In Mr Allahbadia's case, observers say the controversy was blown out of proportion and could lead to a chilling effect on India’s comedy scene.

"The morality of the audience and the current political atmosphere is a very strong determining factor that decides whether our jokes are acceptable or not. And once a perception has been made about your content, no one can control its outcome. It is troubling,” said Anurag Minus Verma, a cultural critic based in New Delhi.

Indian comedians have faced backlash in the past

This is the not the first time Indian comedians have come under fire for their jokes and faced police crackdowns or their shows being cancelled.

Stand-up comedy has become hugely popular in recent years in India, but a swelling tide of nationalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule has also put comedians under scrutiny for making fun of politicians or making references to religion or national icons.

In 2021, comedian Vir Das faced police complaints for his I Come from Two Indias show, which was critical of India over its fight against Covid-19, crimes against women and crackdowns on comedians. During his show, Das described India as a country where people “worship women during the day but gang rape them at night.”

That same year comedians Munawar Faruqui and Nalin Yadav were arrested by police for making allegedly objectionable remarks about Hindu deities while performing in an Indian state that’s ruled by Modi’s party. Faruqui was jailed for a month.