Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group, one of India’s largest business conglomerates, has died aged 86.

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the conglomerate said in a statement.

Tata will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. Federal home minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde declared a day of mourning on Thursday when the national flag will fly at half-mast across government offices.

Tata’s body will be displayed at the National Centre for Performing Arts for public tributes and the cremation will take place later in the day.

Tata led the Tata Group, a conglomerate of over 100 companies spanning diverse industries like steel, automobile, and software, for more than two decades before retiring in 2012. He then held the title of Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company.

The Tata Group expanded globally under his leadership, acquiring premium brands such as Jaguar Land Rover and Tetley Tea in Britain.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late business tycoon. “Ratan Tata was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being,” he wrote on X.

open image in gallery An Indian flag is laid on the body of Indian business leader Ratan Tata who died on Wednesday as people pay homage in Mumbai, India, Thursday, 10 October 2024 ( AP )

“He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

Born into a prominent Parsi family on 28 December 1937 in Bombay, now known as Mumbai, during the British Raj, Tata studied in the US before joining the family business. His family was prominent in the small Zoroastrian community in India and he was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata, after his parent’s — Naval and Sooni Tata — separated.

open image in gallery File. Ratan Tata was credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate ( AFP via Getty Images )

He attended the prestigious Riverdale Country School in New York and later graduated from Cornell University with a degree in architecture.

Tata began his career at Tata Steel in 1962 and steadily climbed the ranks. In 1991, he succeeded JRD Tata as chairman, and under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded from an India-focused business to a global conglomerate.

The business tycoon never married and had no children. Despite being a highly influential public figure, he maintained a private personal life and was known to avoid the limelight.

He was often described as a private and reserved person, devoting much of his time to work, philanthropy and personal hobbies like driving sports cars and flying planes.

His family included his younger brother Jimmy Tata and half-siblings Noel, Shireen, and Deanna.

Tata is particularly remembered for his philanthropy, especially after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The Tata Group’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was one of the key targets of the attacks, with 33 people, including 11 staff, killed there.

open image in gallery Indian industrialist Ratan Tata’s remains (centre, R) are being carried for a public homage at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on 10 October 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tata pledged to support the families of the dead and injured employees, offering lifetime salaries to the relatives of those killed. He also invested over $1bn to restore the damaged hotel, completing the restoration within 21 months.

His career was not without controversies, however. He became involved in a major controversy after his handpicked successor, Cyrus Mistry, was ousted as chairman of the Tata Group in 2016.

After Mistry’s removal, a high-profile legal battle ensued, with accusations of nepotism and mismanagement. Although Mistry initially won in lower courts, India’s Supreme Court ruled in Tata’s favour in 2021.

Other controversies also surfaced from time to time. In 2010, Tata’s name surfaced in leaked conversations involving corporate lobbyist Niira Radia. Although Tata wasn’t directly involved in any wrongdoing, the tapes hinted at lobbying for telecom licences and raised concerns about corporate influence on policymaking. Tata took legal action to protect his privacy.

His Tata Motors faced protests in the early 2010s from farmers over land acquisition in West Bengal state for a factory to make the Tata Nano, called the world’s cheapest car. His company’s acquisition of farmland for the plant in spite of the protests and his reported opposition to fair compensation for farmers was perceived as being contradictory to the values he publicly upheld.

open image in gallery File. Ratan Tata at an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on 11 June 2022. Tata received a state funeral on Thursday, 10 October 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The project had to be relocated to Gujarat state when the protests continued, causing delays and public criticism of the company’s approach.

Although the Tata Group has a reputation for being a leader in worker welfare, their factories have had their share of fatal accidents.

Tata Steel, for example, has faced several accidents over the years, most notably a 2007 gas leak and a 2011 explosion, both of which resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Tributes also poured in from celebs, politicians and fans of the business tycoon. Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing legend wrote on X: “In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact.

“From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don’t have the means to take care of themselves.

“Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced.”

Anand Mahindra, fellow business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group wrote on X: “I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.

“India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward.

“And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position.

“Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officers standing guard as media wait outside a hospital where former chairman of Tata Group, Ratan Tata passed away in Mumbai, India, 10 October 2024 ( REUTERS )

“With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community.”

MK Stalin, chief minister of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, said: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Thiru. #RatanTata, a true titan of Indian industry and a beacon of humility and compassion.

“His visionary leadership not only shaped the Tata Group but also set a global benchmark for ethical business practices. His relentless dedication to nation-building, innovation, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on millions of lives.

“India has lost a giant, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. I offer my deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Tata Group in this profound moment of loss.”