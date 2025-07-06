Reuters’ X accounts blocked in India amid confusion over ‘legal demand’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The primary X handles of international news agency Reuters were blocked in India “in response to a legal demand”, according to a notice on the microblogging platform.

A message displayed on Reuters’ X account (formerly Twitter) read: “@Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

However, the Indian ministry of electronics and information technology denied issuing any new legal demand to block Reuters’ accounts on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

“There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold the Reuters handle. We are continuously working with ‘X’ to resolve the problem,” the spokesperson for the ministry said.

The absence of clear reasons for the block has led to confusion and concern among Indian users and media watchers, once again raising questions over press freedom and digital censorship in India.

The block gained attention on Saturday evening. The Reuters World account became inaccessible shortly afterward, by 11.40pm local time.

An Indian government source told the Press Trust of India that a demand to block several hundred X accounts was made during India-Pakistan tensions in April, particularly when India launched a counter-terrorism operation inside Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

The unnamed source said the government had issued the order on 7 May, but Reuters seems to have acted only now, calling it a “mistake on their part”.

India launched what it called Operation Sindoor, carrying out an attack inside Pakistani territory to target terrorist camps. Pakistan denied that terrorists were attacked, claiming all casualties were civilians.

Around the same time, Indian news website The Wire said the Indian government blocked access to its news website and ordered the removal of Pakistan-linked content across digital platforms.

The website of The Wire, a news organisation known for its investigative journalism and critical coverage of the government, became inaccessible across much of the country.

In recent years, the Indian government has expanded its information technology laws to bring social media under its ambit and to allow the blocking of online content on the grounds of national security or public order.

India ranked 151st in the World Press Freedom Index in 2025, a slight improvement from 159th last year.

Reuters has not issued any statement yet. The Independent has reached out to Reuters for a comment.