Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

India makes rapid U-turn on homes for Rohingya refugees after right-wing backlash, says it will deport them

This August marks five years of the Rohingya exodus from Myanmar

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 18 August 2022 12:02
Comments
Rohingya Muslims flee violence in Burma

India’s federal government on Wednesday backtracked its housing policy for Rohingya refugees in the capital Delhi following a massive backlash from the right-wing community.

On Wednesday morning, India’s federal minister for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced new housing facilities for the ethnic minority refugees from Myanmar.

He had outlined new provisions for the Rohingya, stating that the refugees would be allotted flats in western Delhi’s Bakkarwala area, provided basic amenities and round-the-clock police protection.

The new policy was seen as a welcomed change in the Hindu nationalist government’s critical stance toward the refugee group.

Calling it a “landmark decision”, Mr Puri had tweeted: “India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision, all Rohingya refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi.”

Recommended

In a subsequent tweet, he added: “India respects and follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 and provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed.”

However, the announcement faced severe backlash from right-wing organisations, including the hardline Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which is an umbrella group of Hindu outfits and is an ally of prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Soon after, India’s federal home ministry said in a statement that “Rohingya illegal foreigners” would remain at a locality in the capital southern area as officials chalked out a way to deport them.

“Illegal foreigners are to be kept in the detention centre till their deportation as per law,” the home ministry said. “The government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately.”

Over 700,000 Muslim Rohingyas fled Buddhist-majority Myanmar amid waves of violence starting in August 2017, when the military launched a “clearance operation” against them following attacks by a rebel group.

As of 2022, around 1,100 Rohingya live in Delhi and another 17,000 elsewhere in India, where they work blue-collar jobs to make ends meet.

A majority of the refugees are in overcrowded camps in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Five years since their exodus, the refugees are caught in a limbo, with none of the south Asian countries willing to offer them citizenship. The Indian government had tried to repatriate members of the Rohingya, citing a “threat to national security”.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina told UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday that the refugees must return to Myanmar.

“The Rohingya are nationals of Myanmar and they have to be taken back,” Ms Hasina was quoted as saying.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in