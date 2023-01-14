Indian politician dies of heart attack during rally

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Indian opposition party MP died after suffering a cardiac arrest during a rally in the western state of Punjab on Saturday.

The 76-year-old Congress MP from Jalandhar city was marching at the Bharat Jodo Yatra (march to unite India) spearheaded by party member Rahul Gandhi, when he suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The rally has been temporarily suspended.

Chaudhary was elected twice to the lower house of parliament in 2014 and later in 2019. He is survived by his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, who is a legislator from Phillaur in Punjab.

His last rites will be performed at his village on Sunday, local reports said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi along with several Congress party members offered condolences to the lawmaker's family.

“He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament,” wrote Mr Gandhi on Twitter.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge called his death a “great blow to the party and organisation”. He added: “In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Prime minister Modi in a tweet said, Chaudhury will be “remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab”.

Mr Gandhi set off for the rally in Kanyakumari, a coastal town that is the southernmost tip of India, on 7 September. The march is expected to traverse 3,570km (2,218 miles) and cross 12 states before finishing in the federal territory of Kashmir by end of January 2023.