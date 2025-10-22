Backlash after Indian MP ‘purifies’ spot where Muslims prayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indian lawmaker is facing criticism for “purifying” a historical spot after Muslim women offered prayers.

Medha Kulkarni, a lawmaker from prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said she marched with some activists from Hindu outfits to the historical Shaiwarwada fort in Pune, in the state of Maharashtra.

The MP from India’s upper house of parliament reached the spot after learning that some Muslim women visitors had offered prayers at the site after a video of their prayer was shared widely on social media. Built in 1736, the fort was considered the centre of the Peshwa power – the office of chief minister among the Maratha people of India. It was destroyed by a fire in 1828.

Maharashtra, India’s third largest state which is home to the financial capital Mumbai, has seen varying political fights along religious lines with the state being ruled by Hindu majority coalition between Mr Modi’s BJP and regional leader Eknath Shinde.

The Pune city police registered a criminal case against three unidentified women who were seen in the video for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

In the video of her “purification” ritual against Muslim prayers, the BJP lawmaker was seen “cleaning” the spot with urine and dung of cow – an animal held sacred by many Hindus. She also chanted a prayer to a Hindu deity in her protest.

“This site is not just a historical monument but a symbol of Maratha pride. No one should indulge in acts that hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community,” she said during the protest on Sunday.

On being asked why she thought the spot had become “impure” after the group of women from another religion offered prayers, Ms Kulkarni told The Indian Express: “Shaniwarwada is an ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) protected historical monument. It is a symbol of Hindavi Swaraj (self-rule by Indian people) set up by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot allow anyone to offer namaz here. It is not a mosque.” Shivaji is revered in western India as a Hindu ruler who fought the Mughals and established a Maratha kingdom.

She doubled down on her claim and said if someone wants to offer namaz in this manner, then Hindus should also be permitted to perform their rituals in mosques or Taj Mahal, a mausoleum built by a Mughal ruler.

Ms Kulkarni has been facing backlash from the state’s opposition leaders and even her political allies for stoking religious tensions.

“Some Muslim women offered prayers inside Shaniwarwada after which some BJP members went there and ‘purified’ the spot with cow urine. These people should remember that even Mastani had stayed in Shaniwarwada,” said Sachin Sawant, a senior spokesperson of the Congress party in Maharashtra, referring to the wife of the historical figure.

Mr Sawant is a leader in BJP’s ally Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who has also demanded strict action against her.

He added: “If those women invoke the name of the Almighty at such a place, it starts hurting your stomachs. Has anyone stopped you from sitting there and meditating?”

“This seems to be a clear attempt to polarise Hindu voters just ahead of local civic body polls. This action to create bitterness among communities, especially during a festival like Diwali, is condemnable,” said Mukund Kirdat, a spokesperson for Aam Aadmi Party in Maharashtra.