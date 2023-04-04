Seven tourists dead and many feared trapped by huge avalanche in India

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least seven tourists have died and many are feared trapped after a major avalanche struck near a mountain pass in the northeast Indian state of Sikkim.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the Nathu La mountain pass, a popular destination for tourists on India’s border with China.

The Indian army has said five to six vehicles carrying up to 30 tourists were stuck under the snow after the avalanche.

“By 3PM, 14 persons were rescued and taken to nearby Army medical facility. However, seven persons succumbed. The other seven persons were administered first aid and returned to Gangtok,” the army statement, cited by several Indian media outlets, said.

A police official told Reuters that the number of people trapped is not clear yet.

“We are yet to ascertain how many people are still trapped. 17 people have been rescued, out of which 8 are very critical and have been moved to a hospital,” said senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha.

He said people were taking photographs near a stream when the avalanche hit.

Rescue officials earlier said they feared at least 70 people were buried under the snow. Initial reports also said 30 people were injured.

The injured have been taken to a hospital in Sikkim’s state capital Gangtok.

The avalanche took place at a road that connects Gangtok to the Nathu La pass and the nearby Changu lake – another major tourist attraction.

The high-altitude mountain pass was also in the news as the site of clashes between the two nuclear-powered neighbours in 2020, in which 150 Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a stand-off.

Sikkim, known as the “Land of Mystic Splendour”, attracts thousands of tourists every year and is located in the Himalayas below Mount Khangchendzonga, the third highest mountain in the world.