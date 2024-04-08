Indian climate activist cancels march in remote Himalayan region fearing violence

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A massive rally called by a climate activist in India’s remote Leh region has been called off due to fears of violence and unrest.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called for a march towards the border on Monday to shed light on how much land Indian cattle grazers are losing due to the increasing presence and encroachment by China in Leh.

Mr Wangchuk, who had been sitting on a fast in recent weeks to seek protection for the fragile ecology and the indigenous culture of Ladakh, started fresh protests to demand statehood for his region.

However, even before his march could begin, the Indian government decided to impose severe restrictions, including increasing security presence and banning internet in the region.

The activist said he is cancelling the march and he fears the government’s “overreaction” may lead to clashes and riots.

“There may be attempts to upset this peaceful agitation and then blame it for violence and make it an excuse to disallow the peaceful protests in Ladakh,” said Mr Wangchuk in a video posted on his Instagram.

He said his recent protests have created awareness among people across the country, and the government fears that the border march may impact their votes in the upcoming elections.

“So they decided to stop me from marching to the border even at the cost disturbing peace,” he said.

Mr Wangchuk has inspired widespread protests in India in recent days as he slept outdoors over the last three weeks in Leh’s shivering cold, without eating anything and just surviving on water and salt to mobilise people for his region that he says in becoming a war zone.

His fast comes weeks before the national elections where Narendra Modi is trying to return to power for the third time. Mr Wangchuk urged people to “use their ballot power very carefully this time, in the interest of the nation”.

In an earlier video, Mr Wangchuk had said that his climate fast is an opportunity to remind the government of India of their promise to “safeguard and protect the fragile land of the Himalayas and to restore democracy”.

“On one side, they are losing land to Indian corporates… roughly 150,000sqkm of prime pasture land. And on the other hand, they are losing pasture land to China, which is encroaching from the North, who have captured huge chunks of Indian land in the last five years.”

His protests have earlier attracted thousands of Ladakhis to shut their shops and businesses and march with him.

Announcing Monday’s march, Mr Wangchuk said:“10,000 Ladakhis people will March to the borders.”

Mr Wangchuk added that the nomadic leaders, who he will march with, “will show us how far they used to go grazing earlier and now where they have to stop”.

Sonam Wangchuk, lying under blankets, is surrounded by supporters during his hunger strike ( AP )

However, the Indian government, which has clamped down heavily on protests in neighbouring Kashmir too, responded by imposing Section 144, which criminalises assembly of crowd.

Ladakh region, which was earlier part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, was separated when Mr Modi’s government abrogated the historic article 370 which gave the disputed territory special powers.

Since the abrogation, both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have been governed by India’s central government. However, there have been calls to reinstate the special powers of the state.

Mr Wangchuk and his supporters are demanding the government to implement the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for Ladakh.

The law guarantees certain protections for land and a nominal autonomy for citizens in designated tribal areas.