Indian actor Sonu Sood saves lives of 22 Covid patients in a Bengaluru hospital

Indian actor Sonu Sood and his team of volunteers provided more than 16 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in Bengaluru, saving the lives of 22 Covid-19 patients.

On Tuesday night, a team member of the Jodhaa Akbar star’s charity foundation received an SOS call from an inspector of the Yelahanka Old Town region regarding a situation at a local hospital that ran out of its oxygen supply causing the death of two patients.

Within a few hours, the 47-year-old actor’s team raised a crisis alert within their oxygen provider contact base and arranged 16 oxygen cylinders for the patients.

Sood said in a statement: “This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got the call from Inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to act within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything else but just helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones,”

“I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It’s such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I’m extremely proud of Hashmath [person who received the SOS] who was in touch with me throughout the whole time and the entire team who helped them,” he said.

The local police likewise showed great initiative by driving a patient to another hospital while no ambulance driver was available.

In a recent video on Instagram, the Bollywood actor requested the government and various charitable organisations to provide free education for children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

In another video, Sood also urged the government to pass a law where crematoriums shouldn’t charge the residents to conduct funerals of their loved ones during a time of crisis.

Ever since last year, the actor has been using all his social media platforms to amplify resources and information about the pandemic.