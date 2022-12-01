South Korean influencer molested during live stream in Mumbai

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Korean influencer filmed the street sexual harassment she faced in India’s financial capital Mumbai, leading to the arrest of two men.

The woman was livestreaming when the incident took place around 8pm on Wednesday, according to news reports. The influencer, who uses the handle “Myhyochi” on Twitter, said that she “tried her best not to escalate the situation”.

“Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”

The incident was shared on social media by a Twitter user named Aditya and subsequently shared widely.

“Mumbai Police, a streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished,” he tweeted.

The video accompanying the tweet showed a man coaxing the woman to accompany him and his friend in their motorcycle and on refusal, grabbing her by her hand and pulling her towards their bike. He also tried to kiss her before she protested and pulled away.

As the woman began to walk away, the man again appeared on the motorbike with his friend, offering her a lift while she told him that she did not want it.

On Wednesday, Mumbai police said that they have taken note of the incident and arrested two men. The accused have been identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, reported ANI.

“We have taken serious notice of the incident that happened with a Korean woman in Khar police station limits and registered a case by filing a suo moto complaint. Two accused have also been arrested.”