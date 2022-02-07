India approves Russia’s one-shot Sputnik Light Covid vaccine

India’s government has approved Russia’s single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine, making it the ninth Covid-19 jab available in the country.

In a statement shared on Twitter, India’s federal health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “DCGI [Drugs Controller General of India] has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine in India.”

“This is the 9th #Covid19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic,” he added.

The emergency approval comes after the Indian government authorised Russian’s main two-dose Sputnik V vaccine last April.

In September 2020, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RIDF) partnered with India’s Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.

In a statement, the RIDF said Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines.

Sputnik Light is “the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant,” said Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the RIDF.

A small preliminary laboratory studyconducted last month showed that levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies of people vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those who had Pfizer shots.

The Indian government’s announcement came a day after the government’s subject expert committee under the drug regulator recommended Sputnik Light, sources told news agency ANI.

In December last year, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had submitted its application for approval to the DCGI after the conclusion of its Phase III clinical trial of the Sputnik Light.

The vaccine has been approved in over 30 countries around world including in Argentina, the Philippines and UAE.

India has so far given out at least 1.2 million doses of Sputnik V.