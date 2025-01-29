Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Maha Kumbh Mela: At least seven dead in multiple stampedes at huge Hindu gathering

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 29 January 2025 02:55 GMT
Comments
Security officers stand guard at the site of a stampede on the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers
Security officers stand guard at the site of a stampede on the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

At least seven people were killed and dozens suffered injuries in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, where millions have gathered to bathe at the confluence of three sacred rivers.

Stampedes took place at three separate locations on Wednesday at about 4am (local time) as large numbers of Hindu pilgrims turned up to take a dip in the waters on Mauni Amavasya — the most significant day of the Maha Kumbh.

Videos showed bodies being taken away on stretchers and people sitting on the ground crying, while others stepped over a carpet of discarded belongings left by people as they tried to escape the stampede.

"I saw many people falling and getting walked on by the crowd... many children and women getting lost, crying for help," Ravin, a devotee who gave only his first name, told Reuters.

More than 400 million pilgrims were expected to travel to Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state over the course of the festival, to bathe at the confluence of Hinduism’s three holiest rivers – the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in