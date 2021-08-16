A man and woman set themselves on fire outside India’s top court in the national capital Delhi on Monday morning, according to several media reports.

A video circulating on social media showed two people on fire near the Supreme Court complex, as several people rushed towards them and attempted to douse the fire.

The reason behind what appeared to be a suicide attempt is not yet clear, Delhi Police said. According to the Indian Express newspaper, the authorities have recovered a canister of kerosene from the scene.

Police personnel stationed at the gates of the Supreme Court immediately rushed with blankets to douse the flames, Deepak Yadav, a deputy commissioner of the Delhi Police, told the Express.

The two were rushed to the city’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in a police van and are undergoing treatment, Mr Yadav said.

