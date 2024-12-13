Child among six dead after fire breaks out at private hospital in southern India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Six people have died, including a six-year-old girl, after a fire broke out at a private hospital in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place at about 9pm local time on Thursday night at the City Hospital on Trichy Road in Dindigul.

Most of the victims, including a couple and a mother and son, died from asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, The Indian Express reported.

The victims were found unconscious in a lift and taken to another hospital nearby where they were declared dead.

Some people also suffered burn injuries, police told local media.

Emergency services personnel found the victims after saving around 30 patients who were admitted to the district’s government hospital.

“A fire broke out at a private hospital about two hours ago. The patients here have been rescued and admitted to nearby government and private hospitals,” MN Poongodi, a senior local administration official in Dindigul, told news agency ANI.

The firefighters reportedly worked over two hours to put out the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, The Hindustan Times reported.

Nearly 50 ambulances were deployed to assist with the evacuation.

Photos and videos showed smoke and flames billowing from the hospital, with fire trucks and emergency services workers trying to control the blaze.

The victims were identified as Suruli, 50, and his wife Subbulakshmi, 45, from Theni; Mariammal, 50, and her son, Mani Murugan, 28, from Dindigul; Rajasekar, 35; and a six-year-old girl also from Dindigul.

The bodies were sent to the Dindigul Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and announced monetary relief to each of them as well as financial assistance to the injured.

The Independent has reached out to the local administration in Dindigul for comment.