Three children killed after train rams into school bus in India

At least three children were killed after a passenger train rammed into a school bus in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu early on Tuesday.

The train ploughed into the small bus as it was navigating a manned level crossing at Semmankuppam village, about 200km south of the state capital Chennai.

The bus driver and four other people with serious injuries were taken to a government hospital in Cuddalore for treatment, local officials said. The dead pupils included two boys aged 12 and 15 and a 16-year-old girl.

Initially, the Indian Railways claimed the gatekeeper was proceeding to close the crossing gate when the driver “insisted” on passing through, which should not have been permitted, according to the Indian Express.

Subsequently, they claimed the gate was already closed when the bus arrived and the driver "insisted on allowing the van to cross to avoid the delay in reaching school".

“As the gatekeeper violated safety rules, he has been suspended and the process for his removal from service has been initiated as per the extant procedure,” the Indian Railways said in a statement, adding that he had also been arrested.

A survivor, 15, told local media the bus usually stopped at the closed gate at around 7.30am but found it open on this occasion. "There was no stoppage, no train sound. Our van got on the tracks, and suddenly the train hit us,” he said.

The bus driver too reportedly said the "gate was open and there was no train siren or sound when we crossed".

Authorities have announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 500,000 (£4,296) each to the families of the victims and Rs 250,000 (£2,148) to those grievously injured.

“A railway relief train with a medical relief van has been dispatched to the site," the railways said. A committee had been formed to investigate the incident, it added.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said in a statement he was deeply saddened by the deaths of the children and offered his condolences.

"The death of those young children who died at a tender age when they should have lived is deeply saddening to me," Mr Stalin added.