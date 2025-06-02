Indian smuggler caught at airport with 52 live venomous snakes and exotic animals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Indian passenger allegedly trying to smuggle venomous vipers was held in Mumbai after flying from Thailand, customs officials in the western city said on Sunday.

The man, whose identity wasn’t revealed, had concealed 52 live animals, including 44 Indonesian pit vipers, in his checked-in luggage.

Photos released by Mumbai Customs showed dozens of turquoise-coloured pit vipers squirming in a bucket and venomous spider-tailed horned vipers slithering.

He was also carrying Asian leaf turtles, native to Southeast Asia and known for their distinctive camouflage of leaf-like carapace.

open image in gallery Spider-tailed horned vipers found in passenger’s luggage at Mumbai airport ( Mumbai Customs Zone III )

“An Indian national arriving from Thailand was arrested,” Mumbai Customs said, adding that they had seized 44 Indonesian pit vipers, three spider-tailed horned vipers and five Asian leaf turtles.

One of the 44 pit vipers had died by the time the luggage was opened.

The man, travelling from Bangkok, was intercepted after he “exhibited signs of nervousness”, The Times of india">India quoted the investigators as saying.

open image in gallery Asian leaf turtles are native to Southeast Asia and known for their distinctive leaf-like carapace ( Mumbai Customs Zone III )

The haul of live animals is a rare seizure in Mumbai, where customs authorities regularly seize smuggled gold, cash or drugs. However, this is not the first time they have found live animals flown into India.

In February, Mumbai airport authorities found a smuggler with five endangered Siamang gibbons, a small ape native to the forests of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. The apes were found concealed in a plastic crate placed inside the passenger’s trolley bag.

open image in gallery Pit vipers found in Indian man’s luggage at Mumbai airport ( Mumbai Customs Zone III )

In April last year, customs officials in the southern city of Bangalore arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling 10 yellow anacondas concealed in his checked-in bag. The passenger was flying in from Bangkok, Thailand.

In September 2023, a passenger from Bangkok was found carrying six Capuchin monkeys, 55 ball pythons in various colour variations, and 17 king cobras in their luggage. The primates were found dead, but the snakes were still alive and were later sent to their country of origin.