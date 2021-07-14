A man in India said his helmet saved his life in a chance encounter with two tigers in the wild after his bike crashed and he fell right next to the big cats who promptly killed and partially ate two of his friends who were with him.

The three men were driving on their motorbike on a road passing through the thick forests of Pilibhit city in Uttar Pradesh state when they had the horrifying encounter with the wild animals.

It was too late for the three men when the defunct headlight of their bike fell upon the tigers lying right on the road and the driver panicked, crashing the bike.

The tigers pounced on the trio and killed two men, Sonu Kumar, 33, and Kandhai Lal, 35, within minutes, reported the Times of India.

Vikas Kumar, 23, who was riding pillion, escaped the fatal jaws of a tiger miraculously as it went for his head and the animal’s teeth sunk into the helmet. This gave Mr Kumar the time to run and climb up a tree.

Mr Kumar recounted the horrific experience that he will “never be able to forger” while speaking to the newspaper.

He said he watched in shock as the tigers tore into his one friends and ended up nearly eating another as they screamed. The remaining part of the body of one of the victim was found in the jungle.

“I could hear them scream for a few seconds and then it stopped. Sonu was killed in front of me. I was extremely scared but gathered courage to jump onto another tree later. I didn’t move one bit, closed my eyes and started praying. I knew that if the tigers found my location, they would kill me for sure. They are known to climb trees,” he said.

The tigers then continued to look for him, roaring all night as he spent it on the tree before help came in the morning.

Mr Kumar said they were warned before taking the route by locals but they didn’t pay heed as they were in a hurry to head home.

“One of the tigers pounced on me but I was saved by my helmet. Sonu and Kandhai couldn’t make it,” he said.

Police officer Kirit Kumar Rathod told ANI the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem and a probe is underway.