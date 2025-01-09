India’s Tirupati temple apologises after stampede kills 6 people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities of one of India’s richest temples have apologised after at least six pilgrims were killed in a stampede in the southern temple town of Tirupati.

The devotees were waiting in queues to collect tokens from over 90 counters to offer prayers to Lord Venkateshwara Swamy on Wednesday when the incident took place, local police said.

The tokens for an upcoming 10-day temple festival were to be handed out from 5am local time on Thursday, but several thousand people gathered the night before at the counters so as not to miss out, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the temple operations, said.

Authorities claimed the crowd became unruly and when a gate was opened to assist a woman feeling unwell, the pilgrims surged forward, leading to a stampede.

At least 40 people sustained injuries as authorities reportedly took over 15 minutes to control the crowd.

“We have made arrangements to avoid any traffic problems at Tirumala in Tirupati and around 3,000 policemen have been deployed, besides 1,550 TTD personnel, for security arrangements,” TTD chair BR Naidu told The Indian Express.

But eyewitnesses alleged that security measures were inadequate and police personnel responsible for monitoring the queues were nowhere to be seen, The New Indian Express reported. Videos from the incident showed police administering CPR on the injured devotees before shifting them to ambulances.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a member of the Tirupati trust, apologised for what he called an “unfortunate” incident. “This has never happened in the history of the temple. I sincerely seek an apology from the devotees,” he said.

The Tirupati temple in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh is one of the most sacred shrines for Hindus. It is dedicated to the deity Venkateswara, popularly known as Balaji. The temple draws about 24 million visitors from India and abroad every year, according to the TTD.

Prime minister Narendra Modi said he was "pained by the stampede in Tirupati".

"My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," his office posted on X.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, said he has ordered top officials to visit the temple and take measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment.

"A few devotees dying in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati while trying for Vaikuna Dwara Darsanam has grieved me intensely," he wrote on X.

In July last year, more than 120 people were killed in a stampede at a religious gathering in northern India, making it one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years.