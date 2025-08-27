Trump’s punitive 50% tariff takes effect in India
The sky-high rate leaves India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, facing a slump in trade with its largest export market
US president Donald Trump's 50 per cent tariff on nearly all goods from India took effect as scheduled on Wednesday, escalating tensions between the world's two largest democracies and strategic partners.
Mr Trump imposed one of the world's highest tariffs on India at par with Brazil and China after announcing a crushing additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil. The sky-high rate leaves India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, facing a slump in trade with its largest export market.
It takes total duties to as high as 50 per cent for goods such as garments, gems and jewellery, footwear, sporting goods, furniture and chemicals. The new tariffs threaten thousands of small exporters and jobs, including in prime minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.
The eye-watering tariffs could rupture Mr Trump’s expanding economic and strategic ties with India as Washington aims to strengthen ties with its allies in the East to counter China’s dominance in the Asia-Pacific region .
