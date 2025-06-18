Modi tells Trump: India will never accept third-party mediation on Kashmir

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India would never accept third-party mediation on Kashmir, prime minister Narendra Modi “clearly” told US president Donald Trump during a phone call on Tuesday, according to Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

This apparently contradicted Mr Trump’s assertion that Washington helped broker a ceasefire after India and Pakistan engaged in a military conflict last month.

Mr Modi told the American president that the ceasefire was achieved through direct talks with Pakistan and not via US mediation, Mr Misri said.

The prime minister “clearly” told Mr Trump that “no talks were held at any level on the India-America trade deal or on a mediation between India and Pakistan by America” in May.

Mr Trump had claimed the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours reached a ceasefire through US-mediated talks, asserting that his push for New Delhi and Islamabad to prioritise a trade deal with Washington over the escalating conflict helped end the hostilities.

India rejected his assertions and emphasised its policy of non-interference by third parties in matters related to Kashmir.

It was in retaliation for a terror attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, that India claimed to have conducted cross-border airstrikes in Pakistan, sparking four days of intense fighting involving jets, missiles, artillery, and drones.

The phone call took place during the G7 summit in Canada. Mr Trump had to leave the summit early due to rising tensions in the Middle East, so he couldn’t meet Mr Modi in person.

The call marked the first direct exchange between the leaders since the 22 April attack when Mr Modi briefing Mr Trump on India’s then ongoing strikes in Pakistan.

India had blamed Pakistan for the terror attack. Pakistan denied the allegation and demanded an independent investigation.

India and Pakistan administer Kashmir in part but claim the Himalayan territory in full.

Just as the fighting appeared to be escalating, US secretary of state Marco Rubio posted on X that he and vice president JD Vance had “engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials”, including prime ministers Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, national security advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik, India’s foreign minister and Pakistan’s army chief to pave the way for a truce.

He also said India and Pakistan had agreed “to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site”.

However, Mr Misri said that Mr Modi told the US president “clearly that during this period there was no talk at any stage on subjects like India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan”.

Supporters of the Congress party wave Indian flags to celebrate military strikes on Pakistan ( AFP/Getty )

“Talks for ceasing military action happened directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, and on the insistence of Pakistan. Prime minister Modi emphasised India has not accepted mediation in the past and will never do,” he said.

In contrast to India’s denial of US mediation, Pakistan’s prime minister publicly thanked Mr Trump for what he called his “pathbreaking leadership and commitment to global peace”.

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment on Mr Trump’s phone call with Mr Modi.

Mr Misri said Mr Trump voiced his support for India’s counterterrorism efforts while Mr Modi informed him that Operation Sindoor – India’s name for its military campaign against Pakistan – was still actively underway.

Mr Modi also invited Mr Trump to visit India later this year for a Quad summit.