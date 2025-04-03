US national arrested for entering prohibited tribal area in Andaman islands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 24-year-old American national has been detained in India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands for entering a prohibited tribal reserve area, police said on Wednesday.

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, whose father is from Ukraine, arrived in the capital Port Blair on 27 March and was arrested three days later on Sunday after he was reported to have taken a boat to the restricted part of the island.

Andaman and Nicobar, a former British penal colony, is a group of 572 islands located more than 1,200km (700miles) from mainland India. The Indian government strictly monitors access to some remote parts of the federal territory, which are home to five known indigenous tribes, some of whom are hostile to outsiders.

These tribes, including the Sentinelese, Jarwa, Onge, Shompens, and Great Andamanese, are among the world’s last remaining isolated communities.

Andaman and Nicobar director general of police HS Dhaliwal said police were alerted after locals spotted the man near Khuramadera Beach in South Andaman, relatively close to the Jarwa Reserve Forest, which is a protected area for the Indigenous Jarwa tribe.

He was seen on an inflatable single-seater boat at around 4am on 29 March, he said.

open image in gallery Map showing the location of India’s Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal ( The Independent/Datawrapper )

"We are getting more details about him and his intention to visit the reserved tribal area. We are also trying to find out where else he has visited during his stay in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. We are questioning the hotel staff where he was staying in Port Blair," he told Press Trust of India.

A formal complaint has been registered against him under the Foreigners Act, 1946, and for entering a tribal reserve or restricted area without permission.

open image in gallery This view from the air shows coastal vegetation (grey-white) which died after being enveloped by salt water on Katchal Island, part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2005 ( AFP via Getty Images )

A police official told The Indian Express that “it was found he had entered the prohibited tribal reserve area”.

Mr Polyakov was reportedly on his third trip to the islands after visiting twice last year. The police said they have informed about the detention to the Home Ministry which is in touch with the US embassy.

Tribal lands are legally protected under the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Protection of Aboriginal Tribes) Regulation, 1956, which prohibits unauthorised entry.

In 2018, American missionary John Allen Chau, 27, was killed by the Sentinelese, an endangered tribe, after illegally trying to enter their territory to preach Christianity. He was allegedly killed after tribespeople shot him with arrows as his boat approached the island.

open image in gallery John Allen Chau was allegedly shot with arrows by islanders who then buried his body on a beach on North Sentinel Island ( Reuters )

In 2006, two Indian fishermen who accidentally drifted to the North Sentinel Island were killed by the Sentinelese tribe. When an Indian military helicopter later flew low over the island, tribal members fired arrows at it in a show of defiance.

The navy since enforces a three-mile buffer zone around the island, ensuring no outsiders come close.