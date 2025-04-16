American YouTuber who entered island of isolated Indian tribe has bail plea rejected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An American tourist who allegedly stepped onto a remote Indian island to make contact with one of the world’s most isolated tribes was denied bail on Tuesday.

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, was arrested on 31 March for allegedly sneaking onto the restricted territory of North Sentinel in the Andaman Islands and offering a can of diet coke and a coconut to the tribe as an offering.

A court in Port Blair, capital of the federal territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, rejected Mr Polyakov’s bail application and extended his judicial custody, PTI news agency reported.

He was scheduled to appear before the court again on Thursday.

Mr Polyakov, a YouTuber, arrived in Port Blair on 27 March and was arrested three days later after he was reported to local police by some residents who saw him take a boat to North Sentinel Island.

He was charged with entering a prohibited tribal reserve area of the North Sentinel Island, protected under the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Protection of Aboriginal Tribes Regulation 1956.

He could face up to five years in prison and a fine if found guilty.

open image in gallery Mykhailo Polyakov poses with a gun during a visit to Afghanistan ( Youtube/Neo-Orientalist )

Indians and foreigners alike are banned from going within 5km of North Sentinel to protect the indigenous tribe from external diseases and safeguard their way of life.

There are only around 150 members of the isolated tribe left on the island, which is cut off from the rest of the world, and not much is known about their way of life.

The Sentinelese last made headlines in 2018, when they killed an American missionary, John Allen Chau, 27, who was trying to enter their territory to preach Christianity. He was killed after the tribespeople shot him with arrows as his boat approached the island.

In 2006 the tribe killed two Indian fishermen who had accidentally drifted near the island. When a military helicopter later flew low over the island, members of the tribe fired arrows at it.

open image in gallery John Allen Chau was killed in 2018 ( Reuters )

Police say Mr Polyakov sailed nine hours in a rubber dinghy with an outboard motor to reach the island and used binoculars to survey the area but saw no inhabitants. He is said to have recorded his visit to the island, leaving a can of Coke and a coconut on the shore as an “offering” to the North Sentinelese.

Police said Mr Polyakov conducted detailed research on sea conditions, tides and accessibility to the island before launching his journey.

“He planned meticulously over several days to visit the island and make contact with the tribe,” Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, a senior police officer in Port Blair, said.

In a statement, police said that the YouTuber’s “actions posed a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of the Sentinelese people, whose contact with outsiders is strictly prohibited by the law to protect their indigenous way of life”.

Police seized Mr Polyakov’s phone as well as the GoPro camera he is said to have used to record his trip. He allegedly filled a bottle with sand from the island and taken it away with him.

open image in gallery A rare glimpse of the Sentinelese on their island ( Christian Carron via Survival International )

Caroline Pearce, director of Survival International, a charity dedicated to the protection of tribal groups, said the incident was “deeply disturbing”.

“It beggars belief that someone could be that reckless and idiotic. This person’s actions not only endangered his own life, they put the lives of the entire Sentinelese tribe at risk,” she said. “It is very well known by now that uncontacted peoples have no immunity to common outside diseases like flu or measles, which could completely wipe them out.”

The Sentinelese, she said, “have made their wish to avoid outsiders incredibly clear over the years”.