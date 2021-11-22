Man declared dead found alive after night in hospital morgue freezer

A man who was pronounced dead after being hit by a motorbike was found alive in a morgue in an Indian hospital after spending the night inside a freezer.

Srikesh Kumar was found in a critical condition after the collision in Moradabad, east of New Delhi. He was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor on arrival.

Chief medical superintendent of Moradabad Dr Shiv Singh said: “The emergency medical officer had seen the patient at 3am and there was no heartbeat. He had examined the man multiple times.”

Mr Kumar’s body was then taken to a government medical facility for a post-mortem examination.

The 45-year-old was placed inside the morgue freezer, where he remained overnight in advance of the arrival of his family members six hours later.

The Times of India reports a document was signed by his family agreeing to an autopsy after they identified his body. But his sister-in-law Madhu Bala noticed Mr Kumar was showing signs of movement.

She can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media: “He’s not at all dead. How did this happen?”

Rajendra Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told AFP: “The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead.

“When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive. This is nothing short of a miracle.”

He added that Mr Kumar was still receiving treatment following the incident and remains in a coma.

The doctors mistake in declaring him dead is reportedly under investigation.