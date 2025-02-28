Jump to content
India avalanche: Dozens of construction workers trapped after glacier burst in Himalayas

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 21 January 1970 04:32 BST
(AFP via Getty Images)

A rescue operation is underway to save at least 47 construction workers trapped under snow following a glacier burst in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand in India.

At least 57 workers engaged in road construction were trapped after an avalanche hit Mana village in Chamoli district near the Indo-China border.

"Out of these, 10 workers have been rescued and sent to the army camp near Mana in critical condition," senior police officer Nilesh Anand Bharne told news agency ANI.

Rescue workers said heavy snowfall made it difficult for them to reach the spot where 47 workers were still trapped.

More follows.

