For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A rescue operation to evacuate 40 workers trapped inside a collapsed Himalayan highway tunnel in India entered the third day with authorities racing to cut through rocks with heavy machinery to create an escape passage.

Authorities in the northern state of Uttarakhand began efforts to create the escape passage by drilling into a 40m path blocked with concrete and rocks to reach the workers.

The workers, who were at the construction site inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, remain confined in a cavernous space with oxygen and food being supplied through compression pipelines after communication was established with them.

The rescue operation made little headway in removing the rocks that collapsed over a 200m area on Sunday as falling loose debris delayed the operation.

Rescue teams from national and state agencies began a renewed push on Tuesday to establish an exit route to cover approximately 40m of distance to reach the workers with around 21m of slab blocking the tunnel already removed.

A remaining passage of 19m is still to be cleared with rescue teams planning to drill a hole into the debris and thrust a 900mm diameter pipe using a hydraulic jack to reach the people inside.

“There is enough water while oxygen and food for instant energy like dry fruits are being supplied to them,” said Devendra Singh Patwal, a disaster management official.

Rescue workers gather near the site after a tunnel collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India's Uttarakhand state (AFP via Getty Images)

The latest visuals from the site showed trucks loading a 900mm diameter pipe into the tunnel and a platform being prepared for the auger machine for horizontal drilling to create a rescue passage.

Videos also showed huge piles of concrete blocking the tunnel with twisted metal bars from its caved roof buried under the rubble, making it dangerous both for rescue teams and the trapped workers.

All 40 workers remain trapped in around 2km of space after a part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at around 5am local time on Sunday.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is 13m wide (43ft) and 15m (50ft) in height, was being built on a national highway and is part of prime minister Narendra Modi government’s ambitious highway project to improve connectivity to the Hindu pilgrimage route in Uttarakhand, which is dotted with some of the holiest pilgrim sites for Hindus.

“The relief forces are removing the debris and soon we will have all the labourers out,” state police chief Ashok Kumar earlier said.

Authorities were communicating with workers through walkie-talkies, Mr Kumar said, adding that the exact cause of the accident was not yet known.

First contact with the trapped workers was made through a note on a piece of paper but later a connection was secured using radio handsets.

One of the workers who narrowly missed the accident within the space of a few minutes described hearing the screams and said he was working at the exact same spot where the collapse happened.

Rajeev Das, a migrant worker from West Bengal, told the Indian Express that he had ended his night shift just minutes before he heard the screams and rushed towards the tunnel entrance to see what happened.

“Initially, we thought it might be a minor collapse, and began removing the debris however we could. But soon, we realised it was a challenging search and rescue (mission),” Mr Das said.

“The thought that it could have been me does not leave my mind,” he added.

Mr Das said there were apprehensions among workers about the strength of the structure and they “had a feeling that perhaps, the structure is not very strong”.

“Just a day before, when we were removing a lattice girder, we saw some debris falling. On Saturday night, a piece of concrete fell from the roof. We informed our seniors. But before they could do anything, the incident happened,” he added. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is the agency engaged in building the tunnel.

“The situation is better now. The workers are safe. We are providing food and water. There are nearly 40 people inside. We are trying our best,” Anshu Manish Khalko, director of NHIDCL was quoted as saying by The Mint.

The Uttarakhand government has constituted a six-member expert committee to probe the tunnel collapse.

Describing the state of workers, Shashi Chauhan, a mechanical foreman at the site said they were in panic soon after the collapse but felt a bit relaxed after communication was established.

The work on the tunnel which is part of the Char Dham pilgrimage route commenced in 2018 is running delayed as it was intended to be completed by July 2022.

Some of the work of the project was briefly halted by local authorities after hundreds of houses were damaged by subsidence along the routes, including in Uttarakhand.