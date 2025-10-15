Villagers return to abandoned Himalayan homes after 60 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The once-bustling border village of Martoli, nestled within Uttarakhand's Johar Valley, now stands largely in ruins, its stone buildings a stark reminder of a bygone era.

Surrounded by the majestic Himalayan peaks, including Nanda Devi, once considered the world's tallest, this northern Indian settlement thrived on cross-border trade.

Historically, Martoli exchanged sugar, lentils, spices, and cloth for salt and wool with Tibetan communities.

Its nomadic inhabitants would spend winters in the plains, gathering goods for their summer expeditions across the border.

open image in gallery Kishan Singh, right, and Vijay Singh winnow buckwheat in Martoli village ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

However, this vibrant way of life was abruptly halted in 1962 when an armed conflict between India and China led to the sealing of the border, devastating the high-altitude villages and offering little reason for their residents to return.

Kishan Singh, who was 14 when he left with his family to settle in the lower village of Thal, still returns to Martoli every summer to till the land and grow buckwheat, strawberries and black cumin.

At 77, he has a smiling, ruddy face.

His ancestral home has no roof, so he sleeps in a neighbour’s abandoned home for the six months he spends in this village cooking for himself and farming.

open image in gallery An aerial view shows the abandoned village ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“I enjoy being in the mountains and the land here is very fertile,” he says.

In late autumn, he hires mules to transport his harvest to his home in the plains to sell it at a modest profit.

The largest of the Johar Valley villages had about 1,500 people at its peak in the early 1960s.

Martoli had about 500 people then, while some of the dozen or so others had 10 to 15 homes each.

open image in gallery Lichen grows on the stone walls of a structure in the abandoned village of Martoli ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

About three or four people return to Martoli each summer now.

A few villagers are returning in summers to the nearby villages of Laspa, Ghanghar and Rilkot as they can now travel in vehicles to within a few kilometers (miles) of their villages on a recently built unpaved road.

Among the scattered remnants of earlier stone homes in Martoli, a new guesthouse has sprung up to cater to a few trekkers who walk past the village en route to the Nanda Devi base camp.