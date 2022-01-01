Vaishno Devi: 12 dead and dozens injured in stampede at Indian temple on New Year’s Day

Stampede was triggered by huge rush of devotees who reportedly entered shrine without permission slips

Sravasti Dasgupta
Saturday 01 January 2022 05:51
Comments
At least 12 people died in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, India

At least 12 people died in the stampede at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, India

(Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Official Website)

At least 12 people died and dozens were injured following a stampede at an Indian temple on New Year’s Day.

A huge rush of devotees had visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to pay their obeisance and mark the beginning of the new year. The stampede took place around 3 am.

Officials said that “large groups of devotees reportedly entered the Bhawan [temple] without permission slips”, reported NDTV.

Prime minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in a tweet on Saturday morning.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon,” he said.

He added that he was monitoring the situation along with local authorities.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said that a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the stampede.

