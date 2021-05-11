Zack Snyder joins forces with Indian actor Huma Qureshi to build 100-bed temporary hospital facility in Delhi

American film director Zack Snyder and Indian actor Huma Qureshi have joined forces with non-profit Save The Children to launch a 100-bed hospital facility and an oxygen plant in New Delhi.

“I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support,” the 55-year-old director announce the initiative on Twitter, tagging Qureshi.

Qureshi, who plays a part in Snyder’s Army of The Dead, said in a video: “Just like you all, I am pained and horrified by the Delhi second wave, and now is the time for us to support each other.”

“I have partnered with Save The Children, a global child rights organisation as you all know our medical systems are so overburdened and Delhi, our capital, is in dire need of help,” she said.

“We plan to set up a 100-bed Covid emergency facility which will have experienced medical professionals, medications, and its own oxygen plant,” she added.

The 34-year-old actor also revealed that patients at home will be given “Covid home care kits” and urged everyone to donate to the cause.

Qureshi is starring in Snyder’s horror and action film Army of The Dead set to release on Netflix on 21 May. Last week, the actor released a poster of the film on her Instagram account.

“My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them,” she said in a statement.

“With a heavy heart, however, in keeping with my duties as a professional, I share my work for all of you to view. Army of The Dead the Zack Snyder film I shot through 2019. Releasing on 14 May 2021 in select theatres and 21 May on Netflix,” she said.