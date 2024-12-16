Zakir Hussain: Indian classical music legend dies aged 73

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco on Sunday, his family said. He was 73.

“Zakir Hussain, one of the world’s most transcendent musicians, passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco at the age of 73,” the family said in a statement.

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a severe condition that affects the tissue surrounding the alveoli or air sacs in the lungs. The disease occurs when this lung tissue thickens and stiffens for unknown reasons. Over time, these changes lead to permanent scarring, known as fibrosis, which makes breathing increasingly difficult.

Hussain, son of tabla legend Ustad Allarakha, was a globally celebrated tabla virtuoso.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come,” the family said.

He is survived by wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, brothers Taufiq Qureshi and Fazal Qureshi, and sister Khurshid Aulia.

Ms Aulia told the Press Trust of India that the maestro died “very peacefully”.

“He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4pm San Francisco time,” she said.

Hussain received several state awards for his contribution to Indian music. He was given the prestigious Padma Shri in 1988, Padma Bhushan in 2022 and Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2023.

He also earned the National Heritage Fellowship in the US in 1999, SFJazz’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, the Aga Khan Award in 2022 for his unparalleled musical mastery and social impact.

At the 66th Grammy Awards this year, Hussain made history as the first Indian to win three awards in a single night.

Hussain, who started performing at seven, collaborated with Indian legends like Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma. His partnerships with Western artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to global prominence, solidifying his role as a cultural ambassador.

Tributes poured in for the late virtuoso as soon as the news of his death was made public. From classical musicians and politicians to movie stars, Hussain was remembered by many Indians who felt bereft after his death.

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his “immense humility, approachable nature”.

“One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakir ji was known for...being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forced to reckon with themselves,” Mr Kej wrote on X.

“He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon.”

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of the southern state of Kerala, called the percussionist “a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage and a true custodian of classical traditions”.

“Ustad Zakir Hussain was instrumental in popularising Indian music across the globe, serving as a beacon of India’s rich musical heritage. A true custodian of classical traditions, his contributions to the arts remain unparalleled. His passing is a monumental loss to culture and humanity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones,” Mr Vijayan said.

Film actor Kamal Haasan, 70, wrote on X: “Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you.”

The Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge called Hussain a “cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms”.

“The Padma Vibhushan tabla maestro and percussionist, gloriously took forward the legacy of his father with exceptional performances and collaborations. His numerous national and international honours are a testament to this,” he said.

“Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers across the world.”

open image in gallery Indian drum maestro Zakir Hussain performs at the ‘Living Dream Concert’ in New Delhi on 16 February 2009 ( AP2009 )

The US embassy in India wrote on X: “Forever in our hearts, Wah Ustaad Wah! We pay our tributes to Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true maestro who touched millions of hearts worldwide with this special video we created with him to celebrate 75 years of the US-India relationship.”

Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das wrote on Instagram: “Shocked and deeply saddened. An irreplaceable loss. The news feels unreal. It always will. Zakirbhai, you will be missed and how. You went too soon.”

Hussain composed the background score for Nandita Das’s film Manto.

The actor added: “I have been looking through photos from 2017-18, and memories of working with him on the background score of Manto came alive. One phone call and he said yes to the film. We worked in LA, on Zoom, in Mumbai. We argued, we laughed, we talked. I had the privilege of watching, observing and learning from him. I had some unfinished conversations that I was hoping to continue with him someday.”

Das added: “My heartfelt condolences to everyone who, like me, mourns his loss and will always celebrate him and his art. Ustad Zakir Hussain will live on forever through his unparalleled music and memory of that infectious laugh that lit up our world.”