Watch live: Japan aircraft wreckage to be removed following airport collision
Authorities at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport begin removal of aircraft wreckage on Friday, 5 January, that burned from a plane collision.
The Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet collided with a Coast Guard turboprop on the runway while landing in Tokyo on Tuesday.
All 379 passengers escaped before the plane was engulfed in flames. The Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo said five crew members of the coastguard aircraft MA722 were killed.
Officials aim to complete the removal of the wreckage by 7 January and it will be taken to its hangar, where the aircraft will be inspected by the police.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies