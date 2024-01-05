Watch live: Japan aircraft wreckage to be removed following airport collision

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Authorities at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport begin removal of aircraft wreckage on Friday, 5 January, that burned from a plane collision.

The Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet collided with a Coast Guard turboprop on the runway while landing in Tokyo on Tuesday.

All 379 passengers escaped before the plane was engulfed in flames. The Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo said five crew members of the coastguard aircraft MA722 were killed.

Officials aim to complete the removal of the wreckage by 7 January and it will be taken to its hangar, where the aircraft will be inspected by the police.