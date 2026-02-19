Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An abandoned baby monkey who broke millions of hearts online after being spotted hugging an orangutan stuffed toy given to him as a substitute for his mother, has finally found comfort among his own kind.

Punch, a young Japanese macaque at the Ichikawa City Zoo, went viral earlier this month after videos showed him dragging around and playing with a soft toy that zookeepers gave him for comfort.

open image in gallery Baby macaque named Punch abandoned at birth in Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo ( Ichikawa City Zoo/X )

He had been rejected by his biological mother shortly after he was born in July last year.

The toy, nicknamed “Ora-mama”, became his constant companion. For months, the monkey was rarely seen without it. The video clips sparked sympathy and even inspired the hashtag “keep going, Punch”, as people around the world followed his progress.

Now, there’s an uplifting update to his story.

Zoo officials say Punch has begun integrating with the other monkeys.

Although his first attempts to rejoin the troop were reportedly overwhelming, things have taken a positive turn. Caretakers recently observed another monkey grooming him – a major milestone in primate social life. Grooming is more than just hygiene; it signals trust, bonding and acceptance within the group.

Videos shared by the zoo also showed Punch playing with other young monkeys and even climbing onto their backs. In one particularly encouraging moment, an older monkey was seen embracing him – which observers noted was a quiet sign that Punch was no longer alone.

Shumpei Miyakoshi, a caretaker at the zoo, said: “He’s actively engaging with other monkeys, and I can feel he’s growing up.

“Even when scolded by other monkeys, he quickly recovers. He’s mentally strong.”

open image in gallery Baby macaque named Punch abandoned at birth in Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo ( Ichikawa Zoo/X )

Earlier, one of Punch’s keepers, Kosuke Shikano, had said of his bond with the stuffed animal: “The stuffed animal’s fur made it easy to grab, and its appearance is also similar to a monkey, which likely provided a sense of security.

“The stuffed animal was a surrogate mother.”

There were several reactions to his life update on social media. One user wrote on Instagram: “It’s hard making friends! Punch is so brave! So proud of him.”

Touched by Punch’s story, IKEA Japan reportedly donated several stuffed toys to the zoo during its president Petra Fare’s recent visit to the zoo.

The last time certain baby animals received this kind of global attention was when a huge king penguin chick named Pesto, who weighed as much as both his parents combined, became a social media celebrity and a star attraction at an Australian aquarium in 2024. Weighing 22kg at nine months, Pesto is the heaviest penguin chick the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium has ever had, its education supervisor Jacinta Early said.

That same year Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus, became a viral sensation thanks to her rosy cheeks and chaotic charm. Moo Deng – meaning "bouncy pork" in Thai – was born on 10 July 2024 and quickly rose to stardom after her keeper, Atthapon Nundee, began sharing her antics on social media. Within days, her videos went viral, prompting the zoo to livestream her enclosure and capitalise on her fame with merchandise and corporate endorsements.