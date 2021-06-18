Bear on loose in Japan sees flights cancelled and schools closed as it breaks into army base

A bear has been shot dead in Japan after it went on a rampage and broke into an army base at Sapporo, according to the country’s national broadcaster. Several flights had to be cancelled at the regional airport next to the base in the northern part of the country.

The bear injured at least four people, including one soldier, and was first seen in the early hours of Friday at about 3.30am, when it made it past the gates of a Japanese army base next to the Okadama airport.

The chaos created by the bear forced the airport to cancel at least eight flights, broadcaster NHK reported. It said that 10 schools in the vicinity were also forced to shut down on Friday.

Katsunobu Kato, a government spokesperson, told the media that the Hokkaido prefecture where Sapporo is the capital had been put on alert. He said: “A total of four people, including one self-defence forces member, have been attacked and injured by the brown bear.”

Several officials from Sapporo city, as well as the Hokkaido police, a local hunting association and helicopters were called to the scene, Mr Kato had earlier said, indicating that if deemed necessary the brown bear might be killed.

The Sapporo authorities later tweeted that the bear had been shot dead. Television stations reported that hunters from the local association shot the animal at around 11am local time.

The identities of those injured by the bear were not immediately revealed, but local media reported that one was in their forties, one in their seventies and another a person in their eighties. Details on the age of the fourth victim were unclear.

Video footage of the bear on the loose showed it galloping across a road and then heading towards the base run by the Japan Self-Defence Forces, the country’s military.

It reportedly took five shots to kill the animal, according to a local reporter on Twitter.

The Japan Bear and Forest Society have warned that brown bears are increasingly straying towards populated areas in search of food.

Shinsuke Koike, a professor and bear expert at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology, told the Washington Post: “It’s hard to properly understand what happened, but knowing that the bear is male, and given that it is the breeding season right now, it’s highly conceivable that the male was chasing after a female bear, and in the process wandered into a residential area.”

Tsutomu Mano of the Hokkaido Institute of Environmental Sciences wrote in a paper entitled “The Status of Bears in Japan” that brown bears are native only to Hokkaido, the northern-most island in the country. These bears, the author notes, were also respected as the gods of the mountain by Hokkaido’s native people, the Ainu. Most of the population was killed off by 19th century settlers, however, who deemed the animals pests.

According to data from the country’s environment ministry, two people were killed and 158 hurt in encounters with bears last year.