Waitress fired for making cocktails using her own blood in Japan

A Japanese cafe has fired its waitress for making a cocktail infused with her own blood, with doctors advising her customers to undergo medical tests.

The cafe named Mondaiji Con Cafe Daku, which loosely translates to “Problem Child Dark Café” is themed on hiring waitresses who wear dark and goth-style make-up.

The café, located in the Susukino entertainment district in Japan’s second-largest Hokkaido island, announced on 2 April that it fired an employee who mixed her blood into a cocktail. It issued an apology for her dangerous behaviour, reported the Strait Times, citing news site Flash.

The waitress reportedly infused her blood into the drink at the request of a customer.

The café said the waitress’s action was “absolutely not acceptable” and announced it will remain shut for business for a day as they would replace the drinking glasses.

It added that her actions were “no different from part-time job terrorism”.

The cafe, which opened in March, also has a special all-you-can-drink menu for $19 per hour.

A doctor, Zento Kitao, told the news website that the fired employee and customers who drank her blood-infused cocktails should undergo a test to rule out blood-transmitted diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and syphilis.

“Cases of people getting infected from drinking another person’s blood are rare, but major diseases can be transmitted through blood, including HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and syphilis. If there are wounds in the mouth, it is easy to be infected by blood transmissions,” he said.

Japan has hundreds of cafes with bizarre themes mushrooming across the country to cater to wild fantasies of people. The trend has also inspired the book Crazy, Wacky Theme Restaurants: Tokyo by fashion and travel blogger La Carmina.

It has Pokémon, snake, princess, vampire, and even bondage cafés to name a few.