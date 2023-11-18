Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Daisaku Ikeda death: Former Soka Gakkai Japanese Buddhist group leader passes away at 95

Religious group claims membership of over 8.27 million households

Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 18 November 2023 06:49
Comments
<p>Daisaku Ikeda, former president of the Soka Gakkai International, a lay Buddhist organization in Japan, at a Tokyo hotel, 12 April 2007</p>

Daisaku Ikeda, former president of the Soka Gakkai International, a lay Buddhist organization in Japan, at a Tokyo hotel, 12 April 2007

(KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

Daisaku Ikeda, the former head of one of the world’s largest Japanese Buddhist groups, died of old age at his home in Tokyo on Wednesday, the organisation said on Saturday. He was 95.

Mr Ikeda was the third president of Soka Gakkai, which claims a membership of over 8.27 million households, according to the Japan Times.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in