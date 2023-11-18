Daisaku Ikeda death: Former Soka Gakkai Japanese Buddhist group leader passes away at 95
Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 18 November 2023
Daisaku Ikeda, the former head of one of the world’s largest Japanese Buddhist groups, died of old age at his home in Tokyo on Wednesday, the organisation said on Saturday. He was 95.
Mr Ikeda was the third president of Soka Gakkai, which claims a membership of over 8.27 million households, according to the Japan Times.
