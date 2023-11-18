For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daisaku Ikeda, the former head of one of the world’s largest Japanese Buddhist groups, died of old age at his home in Tokyo on Wednesday, the organisation said on Saturday. He was 95.

Mr Ikeda was the third president of Soka Gakkai, which claims a membership of over 8.27 million households, according to the Japan Times.

More follows